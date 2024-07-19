Awards for Excellence country winners: Morocco

Best bank: Attijariwafa Bank

Attijariwafa Bank remains the bank to beat in Morocco. In a year that saw profits grow 20% to Dh13.8 billion ($1.4 billion), it has focused its efforts on promoting private investment in the country.

As a part of this, the bank launched its Regional Dynamics of Investment roadshow, visiting cities such as Rabat, Casablanca and Tangier to meet key players.

Attijariwafa has been instrumental in state-led efforts to promote and support private investment with a target of generating Dh550 billion of private investment and creating half a million jobs by 2026.

The bank has also implemented initiatives to boost its retail business book. These include a partnership with Visa to offer 20% cashback to customers activating their Attijariwafa contactless Visa card for the first time.

Following the catastrophic earthquake in September 2023, the bank opened channels for customers and non-customers alike to facilitate contributions to the Earthquake Solidarity Fund.