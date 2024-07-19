Awards for Excellence country winners: DR Congo

Best bank: Rawbank

The banking sector in DR Congo is undergoing transition. The central bank has proposed new ownership requirements for banks in the country, stipulating that they must have at least four unrelated shareholders. At the same time, large banks outside the country, such as Kenya’s KCB and Equity Bank, are eyeing the market as a potential growth opportunity – hardly surprising when less than a third of the DR Congolese population has a bank account.

Amid this change, Rawbank remains the leading bank in the country. It saw an 87% jump in profit before tax to $236 million in 2023, up from $126 million in 2022, according to the bank’s unaudited financial results.

It has continued to develop its digital offering, in particular its digital wallet, Illico Cash, under the leadership of CEO Mustafa Rawji.

