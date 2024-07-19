Western Europe’s best bank for advisory: Rothschild & Co

The M&A advisory rankings for 2023 tell a familiar story in western Europe. JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs rank top both by revenue and by deal value. But Rothschild & Co advised on almost twice as many transactions as either of the bulge bracket pair and it maintained its third place in the revenue league table ahead even of Morgan Stanley.

This should surprise no one. Every year for the last 19 consecutive years Rothschild & Co has advised on more transactions in western Europe than any other investment bank. These include many of the largest, most high-profile and industry-defining M&A assignments, as well as the smaller bread and butter transactions that the global bulge bracket devote fewer senior people to.

Rothschild & Co has the largest number of advisory bankers in the region, with around 900 people spread between its dual headquarters in London and Paris and teams of local specialists in fifteen other offices in western Europe.