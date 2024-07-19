Western Europe’s best digital bank: Bank of America

Often this award goes to the bank that has done a particularly good job of providing useful digital features through a smartphone app to retail customers. This year we recognize a wholesale bank, most renowned for the technology behind its CashPro offering for payments, receivables, liquidity and FX management. Bank of America is western Europe’s best digital bank.

With Dublin rapidly emerging as one of the world’s leading tech hubs, Bank of America has become a trailblazer in the city and set up a digital centre of excellence in its EU headquarters. This includes the Dublin Development Lab and local CashPro development team, which have continued to play a critical role in 2023.

The Dublin Development Lab is a software development centre that offers flexible resourcing for global Bank of America technology projects, with a particular focus on enterprise risk and finance.