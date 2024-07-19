North America’s best bank for financing: Morgan Stanley

Some capital markets franchises make their name for sheer volume, topping the deal rankings by simply being everywhere. Others take a different tack, picking spots where they know they excel and then doing so. For yet again being on some of the most challenging and intellectually demanding deals in the review period, Morgan Stanley is North America’s best bank for financing.

The rapidly changing rate environment, which continued into 2023, meant that more than ever clients needed real advice, not just execution.

When conditions are benign, many deals simply need banks to be there to distribute. But 2023 was not that kind of period.

“We wanted a more predictable year in 2023 than 2022, but it didn’t turn out like that,” says Mo Assomull, head of global capital markets at Morgan Stanley. “It was not what most people expected. This makes our role more critical and interesting as we are trying to come up with complex solutions for clients.”

Morgan