North America’s best bank for advisory: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs has been the preeminent mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for almost as long as the business has existed in its modern form. Its performance in the difficult environment of 2023 showed how resilient its franchise is, and it once again wins the award for North America’s best bank for advisory.

In its global business, the bank has been able to claim the top spot for advisory revenues for 21 years in succession. In more recent years, it has argued that its maintenance of that position is at least in part down to the One Goldman Sachs strategy that it announced at its January 2020 investor day, and which seeks to coordinate all parts of the franchise in a more client-centric way.

The aim of that is to ensure that the bank’s relationships do not sit merely in one part of the franchise but that, once a client is within the orbit of the firm, it is exposed to as many touchpoints in the overall business as make sense for it.

