Latin America’s best bank for corporate responsibility: Banreservas

Banreservas’ president Samuel Pereyra would argue that as a state-owned bank, all of its activities are led by a sense of corporate responsibility. Its loan portfolios are directed towards providing credit to industries targeted as crucial for the Dominican economy’s growth and its recent international expansion has been developed to facilitate financing flows between the country and its large international diaspora.

The bank has been very successful in combining these objectives with profitability and has also been evolving standalone projects related to financial and social inclusion. These merit individual recognition as standout examples of how financial institutions in Latin America can improve the lives of many in the communities in which they operate.

Samuel Pereyra

Banreservas’ Bancarizar es Patria initiative promotes a savings culture to develop sustainable economic wellbeing by enabling Dominicans to join or reintegrate with the financial system.