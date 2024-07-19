CEE’s best bank for corporate responsibility: Isbank

There are many ways in which banks can demonstrate their commitment to social responsibility and some come amid the most challenging times. The devastating earthquake in southern Turkey at the beginning of last year triggered an immediate response in support for the affected communities from the country’s corporate and banking sectors.

Isbank, among other banks, responded swiftly, donating TL1 billion ($30.5 million) to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency for the impacted region and providing TL1.75 billion to support rebuilding.

The bank also allocated TL10 billion in the first phase of its disaster aid package to help support economic production and employment, and deferred or wrote-off loan payments from customers in the provinces and districts most severely impacted.

Suat Sözen

Providing much needed financial assistance after such a traumatic event is important and for Hakan Aran, Isbank’s chief executive, it reflected the bank’s desire to “shoulder our responsibility”.

This