CEE’s best bank for advisory: Lazard

In 2023, central and eastern Europe’s M&A markets held up relatively well, with a total deal value of more than $30 billion according to Dealogic. Lazard, CEE’s best bank for advisory, was involved in many of the most important advisory situations in the region.

It is a longstanding adviser to Naftogaz in Ukraine, and Lazard advised on the completion of its €760 million debt restructuring last year. Aside from being a former Serbian finance minister, Bozidar Djelic, head of central and eastern Europe at Lazard, previously ran the Ukrainian subsidiary of Crédit Agricole and is a well-known figure in Ukraine.

Bozidar Djelic

Lazard’s activity during the awards period covered a wide range of the regions markets. In Poland, for example, it advised on Spanish company Cellnex’s €510 million acquisition of 30% of telecommunications infrastructure company OnTower Poland from French firm Iliad.