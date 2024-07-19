Asia’s best bank for sustainable finance: HSBC

HSBC is a powerhouse in sustainable finance in Asia: a multiple winner of this award and for good reason.

It has reduced carbon emissions in its Asia-Pacific operations by 56% since 2019 and is on track to hit its net-zero emissions ambitions within its own operations by 2030. Since 2020, HSBC Asia Pacific has contributed $75 billion to the global total of $294.4 billion in sustainable finance and investment raised and completed by the bank over the period.

“It's a constant process of trying to improve,” says Jonathan Drew, head of global banking sustainability Asia Pacific at HSBC. “We deliver purposeful sustainable finance that supports our clients as they implement an inclusive transition.”

It has also set interim 2030 on-balance-sheet and facilitated emissions targets for clients across the oil and gas, power and utilities sectors, as well as on-balance-sheet financed emissions targets for other industries including cement, iron and steel, aviation and auto production.