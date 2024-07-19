Asia’s best digital bank: Citi

There are many reasons why Citi wins this year’s award for Asia’s best digital bank. Above all, the bank has no peer when it comes to investing year after year in cutting-edge digital solutions that benefit all of its clients.

Let’s start with CitiDirect, its global online banking platform. In recent years, the firm has invested heavily in building an ultra-intuitive and highly resilient platform for its transaction banking clients. After a successful pilot, 100,000 clients across Asia were seamlessly transitioned onto the enhanced platform in 2023, delivering intuitive payment submission, streamlined supporting document submission and simplified foreign exchange integration for customers in 10 Asian markets.

CitiDirect Commercial Banking, a new platform unveiled in July 2023, caters specifically to the needs of its commercial banking clients. The platform brings together Citi’s global suite of products and services in a single digital platform, spanning loans, cash, trade, FX, servicing and onboarding.