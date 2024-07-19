Asia’s best investment bank: Citi
July 19, 2024

To be the best investment bank in the fastest growing continent you can’t just be here or there, you must be everywhere.

What Citi has achieved over a number of years – building strength in core Asia markets, adding key talent judiciously and being on hand to serve clients at every stage of their life cycle – is highly impressive. Citi has strong roots in Asia, and while it looks back in search of lessons to learn, it also looks forward in search of new opportunities.

AfE 2024

The bank’s geographic reach is unparalleled and its calling card is a simple one: it can meet a client’s needs in any market, be it Japan or China, Australia or India.

The data supports this view. In a poor year for regional and global equity capital markets, M&A and debt capital markets took up the strain.

