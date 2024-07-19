Canada’s best bank: Scotiabank
Awards for Excellence

Canada’s best bank: Scotiabank

July 19, 2024

When Scotiabank’s long-serving chief executive Brian Porter stepped down at the end of January 2023, after 10 years at the helm and more than 40 years at the bank, he left an institution that was in better shape than he found it, but one that still had much to do.

With the fresh perspective of an outsider, Scotiabank’s new chief executive, Scott Thomson, has seized the opportunity for a strategic overhaul and is making excellent progress, not least in transforming how the bank thinks about capital allocation.

AfE 2024

For the work done so far and the way in which it is implementing its plan, as well as its continued excellence in areas such as sustainability and digital banking, Scotiabank takes the award for Canada’s best bank.

Thomson’s previous role was chief executive of Finning International, the world’s biggest dealer of Caterpillar construction equipment.

