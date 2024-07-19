The US’s best super-regional investment bank: Truist Securities

In each of equity and debt capital markets, syndicated loans and M&A advisory, Truist Securities ranked higher than its super-regional peers in 2023, according to Dealogic. For its consistency and the progress it has made since the merger of SunTrust and BB&T that created the firm at the end of 2019, Truist wins the award for the US’s best super-regional investment bank this year.

“We have the funding base and the talent base to be consistent in the market, and what I am most proud of is that we could see that this consistency was valued by clients in 2023,” says Tom Hackett, chief executive of Truist Securities since taking over from John Gregg in March 2023. Hackett has been at the firm since 2008, previously as COO.

For platforms like Truist’s, with solid and stable backing from the wider group, down-cycles are opportunities to take market share.