The world’s best digital bank: Citi

For the second time in three years, Citi is the world’s best digital bank. Two years ago, we lauded the bank for its ability to “innovate furiously as it anticipates the needs of clients.” Earlier that year, in March 2022, at Citi’s first investor day in five years, chief executive Jane Fraser described the financial institution she ran as a “digital-first” company.

Every year, the bank spends more on technology. In 2022, Citi spent $11 billion; last year, that number was more than $12 billion. No other financial institution compares with it in terms of investing in cutting-edge digital solutions that benefit all its clients in nearly 160 countries.

The key to Citi’s success in digital banking is its willingness to invest consistently in new and existing services. It always innovates with a purpose. Many of its best digital offerings are tried and tested as a pilot before being rolled out in other markets, then honed and expanded as augmented offerings.

“Over