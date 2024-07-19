Banker of the year: Andrea Orcel demonstrates UniCredit’s worth
Awards for Excellence

Banker of the year: Andrea Orcel demonstrates UniCredit’s worth

Andrea Orcel’s long-awaited debut as a bank chief executive has won over the markets, largely thanks to capital returns. But his plans for UniCredit go far beyond balance-sheet management and costs. He now sees a chance to demonstrate growth.

Dominic O’Neill
July 19, 2024

AfE 2024

UniCredit’s headquarters – Italy’s tallest building – tower over the Milan skyline in a blunt celebration of growth. Given that the bank’s share price has tripled in the two years to June 2024, the 32-story building could be seen as a reflection of the ambitions of its chief executive, Andrea Orcel.

Orcel, who was head of UBS’s investment bank for most of the 2010s, now presides over a refocused and balance sheet-light approach at UniCredit. Thanks in part to this and to higher interest rates, UniCredit’s return on tangible equity was 16.6% last year, compared with 7.3% when Orcel arrived in 2021, albeit on a slightly lower capital ratio. This has been a remarkable turnaround and Orcel is Euromoney’s banker of the year.

Before his time at UBS, Orcel was an investment banker at Merrill Lynch in London, advising on a wave of bank M&A deals that culminated in the ill-fated Royal Bank of Scotland-led takeover of ABN Amro in 2007.

That

Topics

Awards for ExcellenceIn ConversationUniCreditJuly/August 2024
Dominic O’Neill
EMEA editor
Dominic O’Neill is EMEA editor. He joined Euromoney in 2007 to cover emerging markets, focusing on central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later on Latin America. Based in London, he has covered developed market banking since 2015.
