Middle East: Country category winners 2024 – UAE

United Arab Emirates

Best international bank: HSBC

HSBC has seen strong digital growth in transaction banking in the UAE, with a 27% year-on-year increase in virtual account customers. The bank’s HSBCnet Track Payment feature recorded an increase in user engagement of 36%.

The bank’s AI-driven FX Prompt feature has driven an 85% increase in transactions. HSBC is the first international provider on the market to offer a Swift pre-validation service, while the introduction of HSBC TradePay, a document-free trade-finance solution, has reduced processing times from two days to one minute.

The bank has expanded HSBC Innovation Banking in the UAE, focusing on venture debt and equity for innovators and clean technology companies. It recorded a 72% growth in sustainable financing in the UAE last year.

Best international investment bank: Citi

Citi has been involved in a number of landmark transactions in the UAE over the review period.

