Middle East: Country category winners 2024 – Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Best digital bank: SAB

SAB (Saudi Awwal Bank) has expanded users and engagement on its digital platforms this year. The bank streamlined its device registration process by verifying biometric data with the ministry of interior’s national information centre, launched its open-banking portal and rolled out an instant credit-card service that delivers cards to new bank customers within eight minutes.

Digital customer acquisitions increased by 42% over the review period.

Best bank for SMEs: Riyad Bank

Riyad Bank extended 22% of credit facilities to micro and small and medium-sized enterprises in Saudi Arabia last year and saw a 51% expansion in its MSME loan portfolio.

It is the most active bank in the government’s Kafalah MSME finance guarantee programme, accounting for 42% of all financing provided. It has lent around SR7 billion ($1.9