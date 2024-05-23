Middle East: Country category winners 2024 – Qatar

Qatar

Best international investment bank: JPMorgan

JPMorgan has been involved in key M&A advisory work in Qatar over the review period.

It acted as a financial adviser to Mayhoola during its strategic sale of a 30% stake in fashion house Valentino to Kering, and acted as exclusive financial adviser to the Qatar Investment Authority in its minority investment in Monumental Sports & Entertainment. This deal marked the first investment by a sovereign wealth fund in US team sports.

Best digital bank: Qatar Islamic Bank

Qatar Islamic Bank has launched several new digital products this year.

Over 50% of total sales volume for key retail products such as personal financing and credit cards is now driven through the bank’s mobile app. It has also launched its Lite App, a multilingual, simplified version of the original as part of the bank's wider efforts to improve financial inclusion.

