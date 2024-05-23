Middle East: Country category winners 2024 – Kuwait

Kuwait

Best international investment bank: HSBC

HSBC has a wide presence in Kuwait, including a dedicated 20-person global banking and markets team, now part of the wholesale banking division.

During the year the team has worked with a range of Kuwaiti clients, including Kuwait Projects Company, for which it arranged a $525 million term loan in February.

It also arranged a $180 million capped forward for one local client in January and a strategic equity hedge for Agility Warehousing Company in July involving eight million shares, or 40% of Agility’s holding. The deal involved a delta placement of 5.7 million shares in target logistics company DSV for the collar banks.

Best digital bank: Kuwait Finance House

Kuwait Finance House launched several impactful digital initiatives this year, including its XTM interactive devices, the introduction of a novel digital point-of-sale system, and revamping its account-opening process.