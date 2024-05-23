Middle East: Country category winners 2024 – Kuwait
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Middle East: Country category winners 2024 – Kuwait

May 23, 2024
Awards for Excellence

Full Results

AFE-Logo_2024-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney
May 23, 2024

Kuwait
Kuwait

Best international investment bank: HSBC

HSBC has a wide presence in Kuwait, including a dedicated 20-person global banking and markets team, now part of the wholesale banking division.

During the year the team has worked with a range of Kuwaiti clients, including Kuwait Projects Company, for which it arranged a $525 million term loan in February.

It also arranged a $180 million capped forward for one local client in January and a strategic equity hedge for Agility Warehousing Company in July involving eight million shares, or 40% of Agility’s holding. The deal involved a delta placement of 5.7 million shares in target logistics company DSV for the collar banks.


Best digital bank: Kuwait Finance House

Kuwait Finance House launched several impactful digital initiatives this year, including its XTM interactive devices, the introduction of a novel digital point-of-sale system, and revamping its account-opening process.



To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Awards for ExcellenceMiddle EastCountry awardAwards
Gift this article