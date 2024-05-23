Middle East: Country category winners 2024 – Jordan

Jordan

Best digital bank: Capital Bank

Capital Bank has seen impressive growth in and improvements to its mobile app. The registration rate for the app was up 120% year on year; it is now being used by 79% of its customer base.

This growth has been helped by 26 new features, including being able to download account statements directly, print them at kiosks, or order offline at ATMs. Additionally, bulk bill payments and a simplified bill-payment process with single-click solutions were introduced.

Best bank for SMEs: Jordan Kuwait Bank

Jordan Kuwait Bank has experienced strong growth in its small and medium-sized enterprise banking business, with its net credit direct portfolio growing from JD70 million ($99 million) to JD115 million by the end of the year.

The bank has focused on sectors crucial to the national economy, with particular emphasis on industrial, services and construction.