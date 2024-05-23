Middle East: Country category winners 2024 – Egypt

Egypt

Best digital bank: Commercial International Bank

For Commercial International Bank, 2023 was a year marked by strong digital growth and the adoption of open banking.

The bank registered a 24% increase in online banking transactions and a 17% increase in mobile banking transactions. The bank’s mobile user base grew by 15%.

It also successfully implemented open-banking architecture, incorporating instant payment processing.

Best bank for SMEs: Mashreq

Mashreq reported an 84% increase in small and medium-sized enterprise deposits, a 35% rise in loans and 22% growth in the total number of SME clients in Egypt during the awards period.

It has introduced a hub for SME clients that has streamlined transaction processing times and centralized client-service operations, making it easier for SME businesses to interact with the bank.

Mashreq has also improved its financial statement analysis process for SMEs by implementing an application by Indian fintech Perfios, which automates data extraction and reduces statement analysis time from three days to under three minutes.