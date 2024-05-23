Middle East’s best bank for advisory: JPMorgan
Middle East’s best bank for advisory: JPMorgan

May 23, 2024
May 23, 2024

If there were two areas for any investment bank’s Middle East advisory team to specialise in and prove all-round excellence in last year, they were the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and outbound transactions. JPMorgan excelled on both counts.

In terms of announced transactions, the US bank completed 17 M&A deals across the 12-month period, with a combined value of $25.75 billion, for a 25% market share, according to data from Dealogic. It also led in completed deals, overseeing 10 transactions, with a total value of $18.3 billion.

None of its main rivals came close to competing with those volumes and numbers.

“We witnessed a continued drive in cross-border activity and a strong momentum in consolidation efforts across sectors regionally,” says Georges Massoud, head of M&A for the Middle East and North Africa region at JPMorgan.

He also points to a rising “appetite for regional deals” across the advisory space, particularly on the part of sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors.

