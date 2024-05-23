Middle East’s best bank for financing: HSBC

In the face of increasing competition among regional and global banks, HSBC has again demonstrated its financing strength and expertise in the Middle East across the breadth of markets, sectors and geographies it is a leader in.

This is particularly the case in equity and debt capital markets, infrastructure and export credit agency financing, markets in which HSBC was the leading bank last year – and by a big margin in some.

Its co-head of capital financing and investment banking coverage in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey is Samer Deghaili.

Yet, HSBC also does well in other markets such as syndicated lending, sustainable finance and Islamic finance, areas where it is either second or third in the league tables, depending on the type of instrument.

Such all-round presence is a differentiator in this region and testament to the expertise the bank has on the ground and globally, as well as to the commitment and investment it continues to make in the region.

