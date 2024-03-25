Euromoney Private Banking Awards: Hong Kong’s best for family-office services: JPMorgan Private Bank

JPMorgan Private Bank wins the family office award thanks to the quality and range of products, services and advice it provides wealthy Asian families.

The bank offers a full suite of services and expertise to these clients across asset management, corporate and investment banking.

On the investment side, families can access a range of bespoke investment solutions on the public and private markets across asset classes and currencies. In the awards period, amid economic and interest rate uncertainty, these clients increasingly sought custom fixed income mandates from the bank and introductions to its institutional hedge fund advisory service.

On the investment side, families can access a range of bespoke investment solutions on the public and private markets across asset classes and currencies

Asian families also drew on the support of JPMorgan’s corporate and investment banking capabilities to help monetize their investment holdings and enter new business ventures.

These families can rely on the bank’s 23 Wall unit – a global team providing strategic advice on privately owned assets, including operating companies, direct investments, sports teams and real estate.

The unit is integrated into the private bank and investment bank, providing families with institutional access to the bank's deal flow, balance sheet and intellectual capital, as well as co-investment opportunities with other wealthy families in Asia and worldwide.