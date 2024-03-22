Euromoney Private Banking Awards: Sweden’s best international private bank: JPMorgan Private Bank

For its mix of global capability with local expertise and philanthropic efforts, JPMorgan wins the award for Sweden’s best international private bank.

The US bank has been expanding its banking operations in the Nordics in recent years, especially its private banking business in Sweden and Denmark, where wealthy clients have been attracted by its comprehensive range of high-quality investment products, services and advice.

These attributes can be a differentiator for the bank. But what stood out last year was JPMorgan’s philanthropic endeavours, including a partnership with Brilliant Minds, a social impact foundation founded by entrepreneur Ash Pournouri and Spotify founder Daniel Ek. Together with Ek, the foundation’s board consists of some of the Nordic region’s wealthiest and most influential families.

As part of the foundation there is a community programme, which offers 200 young guests from local communities across Stockholm the chance to participate in its events, which have included speakers such as Barack Obama, Gwyneth Paltrow, Greta Thunberg and Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon.

Alongside this partnership, JPMorgan has also established a multi-year philanthropic commitment to support NyföretagarCentrum, a not-for-profit organization that aims to promote and enhance possibilities for entrepreneurs across Sweden to start sustainable businesses, create jobs, build stronger communities and boost economic growth.