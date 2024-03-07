NatWest retail offer will not solve UK’s problems
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
CAPITAL MARKETS

NatWest retail offer will not solve UK’s problems

Jeremy-Hunt-back-Reuters-960.jpg
UK Chancellor Jeremy HuntPhoto: Reuters

For a deeply unpopular government with little room to manoeuvre, the chance to bribe voters with a cheap offer of bank shares is irresistible. The bank in question is now well-run and profitable while its stock still trades at a discount. But the great NatWest share offer will do little to revive UK capital markets.

Peter Lee
March 07, 2024

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt first put the City of London on notice last November of the government’s hopes to sell down a substantial part of the 31.9% stake it still holds in NatWest through a large retail share offering.

Speed read:

  • Value for money means full market price; attracting retail investors requires a discount
  • Directed buy-backs or a block trade would work as well
  • Why a retail sale won’t revive UK market
  • Reducing investor protections addresses symptom not illness

    • Buyers will be able to tuck these stocks into a new British ISA, a tax-free savings account allowing an additional £5,000 annual investment in UK equities free from tax on dividends and capital gains, above the £20,000 that UK citizens can already invest in such schemes.

    Trailed for weeks beforehand, the British ISA was confirmed at the budget on March 6, when Hunt also confirmed that the NatWest retail offer will come "this summer at the earliest opportunity".

    The British ISA and the NatWest retail share offer are, His Majesty's Treasury says, designed to support the development of a savings and investment culture as well as the UK's wider capital markets.

    It

    To unlock this article

    Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

    Topics

    FeaturesUnited KingdomNatWestCapital Markets
    Peter Lee head.jpg
    Peter Lee
    Editorial director
    Peter Lee is editorial director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
    Gift this article