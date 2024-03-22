The world’s best chief investment office: Citi Private Bank

Citi’s chief investment office is at the heart of Citi Private Bank. And at the heart of that is David Bailin, the US bank’s chief investment officer.

Bailin first had the idea for setting up a CIO in February 2020, in the early months of the pandemic, when wealthy clients were only just turning to wealth advisers to figure out what it meant for their businesses and portfolios, and plan for what was next.

Twice a year, Citi’s CIO office publishes a comprehensive guide that helps clients translate market trends, geopolitics and global economic developments into cogent investment advice.

Timely communication with high-end clients is, as the bank notes, “critical”. Citi does this by disseminating regular publications and communications. When piecing together weekly reports, Bailin follows a simple rule of thumb: he puts himself in his parents’ shoes, to ask whether the report he is holding would make sense to the bank’s typical high-end client.