The world's best for entrepreneurs: Deutsche Bank Private Bank

March 22, 2024
Deutsche Bank Private Bank takes this award for the second year in a row. The German lender was founded more than 150 years ago with the express aim of supporting entrepreneurs in its home market and, later, beyond.

At the heart of its wealth-management operations today is Claudio de Sanctis, promoted by chief executive Christian Sewing to head of the private bank and member of the management board in July 2023. The Italy-born de Sanctis moved swiftly to create a single, unified division with a single, global leadership team.

The aim of that was multi-faceted: to better tap into global income streams and generate more income; and to create a leaner and more efficient management structure with clear accountability, fewer duplications and better communication.

Inigo-Martos-Deutsche-517.jpg
Inigo Martos

Key to Deutsche’s private banking ambitions is its ‘one bank’ model, which aims to bring the entire bank to its most sophisticated clients – leveraging its global network of booking centres across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas – and its bank for entrepreneurs, which consolidates clients’ private, business, corporate and investment banking needs, and offers sophisticated investment advice, wealth structuring, and tax planning services.

