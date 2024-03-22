The world’s best for entrepreneurs: Deutsche Bank Private Bank

Deutsche Bank Private Bank takes this award for the second year in a row. The German lender was founded more than 150 years ago with the express aim of supporting entrepreneurs in its home market and, later, beyond.

At the heart of its wealth-management operations today is Claudio de Sanctis, promoted by chief executive Christian Sewing to head of the private bank and member of the management board in July 2023. The Italy-born de Sanctis moved swiftly to create a single, unified division with a single, global leadership team.

The aim of that was multi-faceted: to better tap into global income streams and generate more income; and to create a leaner and more efficient management structure with clear accountability, fewer duplications and better communication.

Key to Deutsche’s private banking ambitions is its ‘one bank’ model, which aims to bring the entire bank to its most sophisticated clients – leveraging its global network of booking centres across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas – and its bank for entrepreneurs, which consolidates clients’ private, business, corporate and investment banking needs, and offers sophisticated investment advice, wealth structuring, and tax planning services.

