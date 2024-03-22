The world’s best for investment research: Goldman Sachs


March 22, 2024
Goldman Sachs has a 22-year track record of outperformance in creating, analysing and constantly reassessing wealth management portfolios. Key to this is its internal Investment Strategy Group’s (ISG) proprietary strategic asset-allocation data crunching, and the way its wealth advisers engage with the ISG team to provide tailored investment recommendations to ultra-high net-worth individuals, family offices and institutional investors.

Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani is chief investment officer of wealth management and head of the ISG.

The bank says it helps clients to think their way through spending and investment decisions by providing robust financial modelling, developing forecasts under shifting scenarios and quantifying and predicting outcomes.

Sharmin-Mossavar-Rahmani-Goldman-375.jpg
Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani

Goldman believes its model boasts a host of key advantages over traditional asset-allocation methodologies. These include the ability to double the average precision of long-term return estimates; to generate more optimally diversified allocations; and to use factor-based risk analytics to capture more realistic portfolio behaviour – even under distressed market conditions.

