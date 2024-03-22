The world’s best for succession planning: Goldman Sachs
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsPrivate Banking Awards

The world’s best for succession planning: Goldman Sachs

March 22, 2024
Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB Awards logo.png
Logo © 2024 Euromoney
March 22, 2024

Goldman Sachs has been helping clients manage the tricky process of safely and seamlessly moving money from one generation to the next for, well, generations.

The Wall Street firm understands that every client has differing needs and demands from the next – and that articulating those goals is critical to understanding and building each family’s unique financial blueprint.

The bank’s family-office team – under global head Stacy Mullaney – comprises trust and estate professionals. Its Goldman Sachs Trust Company (GSTC) is another vital component of clients’ succession plans, providing the expertise and resources to ensure that a client’s legacy is preserved and that their family is protected across multiple generations.

Stacy-Mullaney-Goldman-960.jpg
Stacy Mullaney

GSTC is a full-service corporate fiduciary business with more than 20 years of experience; its offering includes comprehensive trust, estate and private foundation services for wealthy individuals. The unit offers high-touch client relationships, with customers always able to speak directly to a relationship manager.

In the US, Goldman helps to efficiently transfer wealth to the next generation of beneficiaries.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsGoldman Sachs
Gift this article