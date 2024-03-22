The world’s best for succession planning: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs has been helping clients manage the tricky process of safely and seamlessly moving money from one generation to the next for, well, generations.

The Wall Street firm understands that every client has differing needs and demands from the next – and that articulating those goals is critical to understanding and building each family’s unique financial blueprint.

The bank’s family-office team – under global head Stacy Mullaney – comprises trust and estate professionals. Its Goldman Sachs Trust Company (GSTC) is another vital component of clients’ succession plans, providing the expertise and resources to ensure that a client’s legacy is preserved and that their family is protected across multiple generations.

Stacy Mullaney

GSTC is a full-service corporate fiduciary business with more than 20 years of experience; its offering includes comprehensive trust, estate and private foundation services for wealthy individuals. The unit offers high-touch client relationships, with customers always able to speak directly to a relationship manager.

In the US, Goldman helps to efficiently transfer wealth to the next generation of beneficiaries.