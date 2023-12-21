Treasury under-resourcing hurts corporate performance
Treasury under-resourcing hurts corporate performance

Paul Golden
December 21, 2023

Many companies still ignore the contribution that properly resourced treasury teams make to corporate performance.

dollar-plant-wilt-iStock-960.jpg
Illustration: iStock

According to research published by Citi last month, corporates with high-performing treasury departments benefit from efficient funding of working capital, proactive identification and mitigation of financial risks, as well as intelligent deployment of liquidity to fund company growth.

The result is a return on invested capital almost twice as high as those whose treasury teams are classified as 'laggards'.

Nevertheless, a separate report from Northern Trust identifies a trend towards corporate treasurers feeling overstretched and operating with limited human and technology resources.

Jan-Dirk-van-Beusekom-BNP-Paribas-420.jpg
Jan Dirk van Beusekom, BNP Paribas

The authors of the Citi report also note that many companies are hampered by disconnected processes, systems and data because of inadequate investment in resources and technology.

According to Jan Dirk van Beusekom, head of strategic marketing and communication at BNP Paribas cash management, payments, trade solutions and factoring, corporates often don’t invest in the treasury function because it is difficult to make its added value clear to decision makers.

“The


Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
