M&A can be catalyst for improved payments efficiency
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Treasury

M&A can be catalyst for improved payments efficiency

Paul Golden
December 14, 2023

Strategic adjustments, such as those resulting from mergers or acquisitions, represent a valuable opportunity for corporates to enhance their payment infrastructure.

currencies-jigsaw-iStock-960.jpg
Illustration: iStock

There have been many changes at alcoholic beverage firm Beam Suntory in the decade since Japanese multinational brewing and distilling company Suntory Holdings acquired US whiskey producer Beam.

The merger involved legacy processes that by the company’s own admission have taken some time to flush out. These included lack of standardization, processing inefficiencies and multiple bank accounts – not all of which were set up in the most efficient manner.

“One focus was to have our shared service centres and our accounts payable teams operate solely on [enterprise software firm] SAP,” explains treasury manager Petar Tomicic.

Moshe-Winegarten-Ecommpay-smile-960.jpg
Moshe Winegarten, Ecommpay

This has allowed the treasury teams to focus on funding, liquidity and other core treasury tasks, streamlining the payment process.

“The current structure allowed the opportunity for more of a focus on standardization and efficiency,” Tomicic says.


To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

TreasuryPaymentsCapital Markets
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
Gift this article

As a premium subscriber, you can gift this article for free

You have 10 article gifts to share each month