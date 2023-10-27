Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Opinion

Banking: the real China opportunity

Elliot Wilson
October 27, 2023

Global banks spent years trying to make China’s vast market work for them, mostly in vain. Today, though, China’s manufacturers are investing in Europe and the US, and turning to Western lenders for advice. The real China opportunity starts here.

Elliot Wilson new Asia 1920x943.jpg

China’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001 is widely seen as the moment it started its meteoric economic rise.

But arguably the key moment came two years earlier, when Washington and Beijing signed the US-China Bilateral WTO Agreement. The document is full of stuff that mattered to US business, including promises by China to shred tariffs and eliminate trade barriers.

Financial services gets a big mention. Beijing pledges to give foreign banks “national treatment” – in other words, the same rights as local lenders – with all geographic and customer restrictions “removed [with]in five years” of accession.

It was what both sides wanted. Western lenders got access to a vast new market; Beijing in turn saw the added competition as “essential” to forcing its banks to “undertake badly needed structural reforms”, the China expert Nicholas Lardy wrote at the time.

China got the better half of the deal. Its banks turned themselves around... yet well over two decades later, foreign banks remain at best peripheral operators in Asia’s largest economy

Seems straightforward doesn’t it? I don’t need to tell you, it didn’t turn out that way.

China

Elliot Wilson headshot.jpg
Elliot Wilson
Asia editor and Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor
Elliot Wilson is Asia editor and Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.