Banking: the real China opportunity

China’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001 is widely seen as the moment it started its meteoric economic rise.

But arguably the key moment came two years earlier, when Washington and Beijing signed the US-China Bilateral WTO Agreement. The document is full of stuff that mattered to US business, including promises by China to shred tariffs and eliminate trade barriers.

Financial services gets a big mention. Beijing pledges to give foreign banks “national treatment” – in other words, the same rights as local lenders – with all geographic and customer restrictions “removed [with]in five years” of accession.

It was what both sides wanted. Western lenders got access to a vast new market; Beijing in turn saw the added competition as “essential” to forcing its banks to “undertake badly needed structural reforms”, the China expert Nicholas Lardy wrote at the time.

China got the better half of the deal. Its banks turned themselves around... yet well over two decades later, foreign banks remain at best peripheral operators in Asia’s largest economy

Seems straightforward doesn’t it? I don’t need to tell you, it didn’t turn out that way.

