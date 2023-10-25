Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Private equity firms eye potential in Latin America

Latin America has been a relative backwater for private equity firms. Could better equity market conditions in the region drive an uptick in activity?

Rob Dwyer
October 25, 2023

Latin America faces a structural issue when it comes to private equity: the region remains a buyer’s market for these funds, while, if anything, the dynamics are increasingly skewed towards those international firms that operate in the region. And their numbers are dwindling.

    • “In Latin America today, there are fewer and fewer [international private equity firms],” says Dirk Donath, managing director at US-based private equity firm L Catterton responsible for Latin America strategy. “A number of funds have shut or have left the region and moved on. And so now there are only really a handful of regional funds. And when you get above $400 million – and certainly $500 million [in investible funds], you are really only counting using one or two hands.”

    Some of the larger markets, such as Brazil and Mexico, have country-specific funds in operation, but in general the demand for capital from private companies far outstrips the supply of finance. The smaller, growth-orientated companies that the banks tend to avoid beat a path to those PE firms that have a Latin America presence.

    “The

    Rob Dwyer
    Latin America editor
    Rob Dwyer is Latin America editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and São Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.