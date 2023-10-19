Trade-finance data needs a centralized repository

Illustration: iStock Illustration: iStock

In recent years, the digitalization of manual, paper-based processes has made trade-finance data much more accessible. The market now has the potential to predict market trends and forecast trade flows and can better assess risks to improve credit decisions, optimize supply chains to streamline processes and reduce delays. It can also identify suspicious activity and detect potentially fraudulent transactions.

Better and more data will open new markets Patrick DeVilbiss, CGI

These strong data flows – particularly true end-to-end digital data processing – will drive far more straight-through processing and increase efficiency for banks, according to Patrick DeVilbiss, director consulting trade and supply-chain solutions at CGI.

“With better data indicators, banks would have the opportunity to open up new products, particularly in the area of sustainable supply-chain finance, as well as improving financial inclusion with a focus on closing the multi-trillion dollar trade-finance gap,” he says. “Better and more data will open new markets, allowing banks to provide financing that was previously impossible due to risk concerns.”

Better underlying data and increased real-time transactions would also lead to a more thorough understanding of transaction volumes, trends and product usage, facilitating cross-selling and the provision of enhanced insights to customers.