Treasury

Trade-finance data needs a centralized repository

Paul Golden
October 19, 2023

The inability of trade-finance participants to fully leverage the value of the data generated by transactions remains a source of frustration, particularly for small businesses.

data-centre-tech-iStock-960.jpg
Illustration: iStock

In recent years, the digitalization of manual, paper-based processes has made trade-finance data much more accessible. The market now has the potential to predict market trends and forecast trade flows and can better assess risks to improve credit decisions, optimize supply chains to streamline processes and reduce delays. It can also identify suspicious activity and detect potentially fraudulent transactions.

Better and more data will open new markets
Patrick DeVilbiss, CGI
Patrick_Devilbiss2_960.jpg

These strong data flows – particularly true end-to-end digital data processing – will drive far more straight-through processing and increase efficiency for banks, according to Patrick DeVilbiss, director consulting trade and supply-chain solutions at CGI.

“With better data indicators, banks would have the opportunity to open up new products, particularly in the area of sustainable supply-chain finance, as well as improving financial inclusion with a focus on closing the multi-trillion dollar trade-finance gap,” he says. “Better and more data will open new markets, allowing banks to provide financing that was previously impossible due to risk concerns.”

Better underlying data and increased real-time transactions would also lead to a more thorough understanding of transaction volumes, trends and product usage, facilitating cross-selling and the provision of enhanced insights to customers.


Topics

Treasury TreasuryTrade FinanceSupply chain financeFintechSMEsBlockchain
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.