The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
TREASURY

Banks make progress in digitizing trade finance

Paul Golden
October 27, 2022
Share

Both HSBC and JPMorgan have recently boosted their digital trade finance offerings, as the ICC Centre for Digital Trade and Innovation commenced testing of digital trade systems between Singapore and the UK.

TS-stock-exchange-gf83171849_960.jpg

Most countries still require all commercial trade documents to be exchanged in paper form. In the UK alone, it is estimated that eliminating paper documents could release up to £1 billion in cost savings, and several governments have started to take steps to give electronic trade documents the same legal standing as their physical counterparts.

Earlier this month, HSBC – which topped Euromoney’s trade finance survey his year – introduced a new platform in the UK and Hong Kong. HSBC Trade Solutions (HTS) allows clients to originate and manage all their trade finance products online through self-service digital interfaces.

We will continue to promote digital tools until they become the norm
Vinay Mendonca, HSBC
Vinay Mendonca, HSBC.jpg

“The platform is integrated with our cognitive automation capabilities as well as HSBCnet, so that data inheritance and input is minimized,” explains Vinay Mendonca, global head of trade finance products and propositions at HSBC.

“As HTS is rolled out across our network, applicants and beneficiaries that bank with us will be instantly notified of the status of letters of credit, enabling them to manage their working capital requirements more efficiently.”

The

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

TREASURY TreasuryTrade FinanceHSBCJPMorgan
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.