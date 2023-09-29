Africa country category winners 2023: Best bank for digital solutions in Nigeria: Zenith Bank

Zenith Bank wins best bank for digital solutions in Nigeria following a period of robust growth across its digital channels.

Full results Africa: Country category winners 2023 The banks in each market that have excelled across a range of core banking activities over the past 12 months.

Customer acquisition performed strongly, with digitally active customers reaching 13.5 million, up by nearly 28% year on year. Electronic transaction volumes grew by 14% to 1,953 million, with a corresponding improvement in fees on electronic income of 22%. Treasury management represents the fastest-growing area on the business banking side, while trading income grew by 27%.

The bank has made successful changes to its retail digital offering. Its mobile banking app underwent improvements aimed at driving customer adoption and experience. It has released a pilot version of its latest mobile banking upgrade, with new services such as cardless withdrawal, wearables, campaigns and loyalty features all receiving positive feedback.

The bank also launched ATM biometric transfer functionality to access accounts.

In payments, the lender introduced Z-Mandate, which enables direct-debit mandates to be passed to customer accounts by merchants. Its Globalpay app – a mobile version of its payment gateway – was released for testing.