Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2023: Best bank regional awards – best FX frontier markets: Commerzbank

Commerzbank has forged longstanding relationships and established bilateral credit lines with clients in frontier markets that few other banks support. This allows those clients access to international markets and competitive FX pricing that they would otherwise struggle to access.

Commerz is viewed by clients as a key counterpart in FX and other asset classes in these markets.

Consistency and pricing are key, particularly in illiquid markets. Commerzbank’s capability is demonstrated through its high rates of internalisation of client trades and its participation rate in G10 and EM currency trading, even when others remove their liquidity.

Clients note the German bank’s commitment to efficiency and fairness, while consistently providing competitive rates. Its market knowledge and shared insights from experienced analysts are recognised as invaluable resources.

Commerz has been focused on improving internalisation rates in key currency pairs. Given the requirement to help reduce market impact, minimise price recycling on electronic venues and obtain a competitive advantage in client pricing, it has developed and improved its hedging strategies.

