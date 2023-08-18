Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Opinion

Are Brazil’s banks out of the woods?

Rob Dwyer
August 18, 2023
Second-quarter results from Brazil’s largest banks, published over the first half of August, revealed a bounce in financial performance. But it may be premature to dismiss further asset-quality deterioration down the line.

Brazil’s central bank finally cut its base rate – by a surprisingly large 50 basis points – at its meeting in early August. Bank chief executives have wasted no time in reporting increased credit demand and calling a peak to rising delinquencies.

If asset-quality deterioration is now in the rear-view mirror – and that is a big if – the outlook for a strong banking performance in the second half of this year looks good.

The CEOs certainly think so, with conference calls being dominated by expectations of a much better operating environment – lower rates, lower inflation, better credit demand (loans, debt issuance and other capital market deals) – as well as improving credit metrics.

In April, I took a deep dive into Brazil’s battlewith worsening credit risk. At the time, analysts told me that they been watching steep increases in non-performing loans across corporate and individual segments, and asking how these very un-Brazilian spikes in unsecured lending had been allowed to happen.

If asset-quality deterioration is now in the rear-view mirror – and that is a big if – the outlook for a strong banking performance in the second half of this year looks good

The big question was whether or not there was further deterioration to come.

OpinionColumnsLatin America and Caribbean
Rob Dwyer
Latin America editor
Rob Dwyer is Latin America editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and São Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.