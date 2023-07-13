Latin America’s best bank for financing 2023: Citi

If an organization in Latin America – corporate, sovereign or multilateral – wants to raise finance, Citi will invariably be part of the conversation. The bank’s financing team, led by Adrian Guzzoni, head of debt capital markets for Latin America, and Marcelo Millen, head of equity capital markets for Latin America, has shown that Citi’s ability to access local and international sources of funding and to present options spanning debt, loans and equity is a compelling proposition for finance departments across the region.

In the past year, the bank has been able to demonstrate this range of financing options – the senior management team likes to fashion itself as the 'Swiss army knife of financing'.

Last year, that versatility came to the fore in what were often difficult markets to read and Citi’s debt capital markets access in the region’s largest markets was a strength. Issuance in local DCM was up sharply, with volumes down in the international markets, and Citi’s ability to pivot helped it meet clients’ funding needs in a timely manner.