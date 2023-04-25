Uzbekistan in focus amid central Asia’s growing investment appeal

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will host its 32nd annual meeting and business forum in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on 16 -18 May 2023.

The event, expected to be the largest of its kind in the region, is being organised under the theme of ‘Investing in Resilience’ and will provide a platform for government officials, financial and corporate executives, entrepreneurs, civil society, and international media, to exchange knowledge, promote business activity and participate in a programme of events.

EBRD’s choice of Uzbekistan is a natural extension of the bank’s strengthening relationship with the country. Last year alone EBRD invested almost $900 million in 26 projects in Uzbekistan, making the country central Asia’s leading recipient of funding from the bank for the third year running.

This is a recognition of the country’s growing investment attractiveness and a favourable regulatory environment, which enabled the EBRD to finance a number of major deals, including the largest renewable energy projects in the regions where it operates. In addition, Uzbekistan – supported by the EBRD – held the first plenary session of the Foreign Investors’ Council at the end of last year. The session serves as a platform for dialogue between foreign investors and the Uzbek authorities fostering economic reforms.

One of the event’s key elements is the investment outlook session on Uzbekistan, which is an opportunity to exchange information and views with the international business community about the country’s prospects and opportunities for investment and growth.

Together with this, the three-day programme will country and region-specific sessions, as well as expert discussion panels on a range of topics, including: