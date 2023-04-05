Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Private banking: Mizuho just the latest Asia tie-up for Lombard Odier

Elliot Wilson
April 05, 2023
With the advent of its strategic alliance with Japan’s Mizuho Financial, Lombard Odier now has wealth management tie-ups in seven Asia countries, with the promise of more to come.

Lombard Odier’s alliance with Mizuho Financial Group, which sets out to deliver world-class wealth management services to onshore high net-worth (HNW) individuals in Japan, is just the latest Asia tie-up by the independent Swiss private bank.

The joint venture is simple enough. Geneva-based Lombard Odier will gain access to the Japanese group’s onshore clients, with the aim of providing families with tailored solutions, such as sustainability and wealth planning and family services. In turn, Mizuho will benefit from the Swiss firm’s collective 225 years of wealth management experience.

The two will share knowledge via events and research, with Mizuho’s relationship mangers set to take part in Lombard Odier’s training programmes.

“[It is] not about pushing products,” says Vincent Magnenat, limited partner, global head of strategic alliances and Asia regional head at Lombard Odier, based in Singapore. “Rather, it is to be bespoke solution providers: adviser, not seller.”

He adds: “[The] model offers HNW investors onshore access to a global platform that complements the services and offerings by the local financial institution.”

Sub-plots

There are three distinct sub-plots at work here.

Elliot Wilson
Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor
Elliot Wilson is Greater China editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.