Germany's best international private bank 2023: JPMorgan Private Bank

Germany’s economy endured one of its stormiest years in decades in 2022. Bereft of traditional safe harbours, clients at JPMorgan Private Bank were able to rely on the size, strength and insight of an international firm. The firm stands out as one of the few private banks with a truly integrated one-bank approach, complementing its competitive advantage in terms of sheer scale.

The focal points for clients when it comes to investments are the European investment strategy team and individual portfolio managers. Based in Frankfurt, London, Luxembourg, Madrid,

Geneva, Paris and Milan, these teams offer unrivalled on the ground expertise across different geographies. Close collaboration with a first-class global equity team gives clients in Berlin access to the best global equity and thematic investment approaches available.

JPMorgan differentiates itself from competitors through a partnership between the investment bank and private bank. The private bank has a client to advisor ratio of 12:1 – providing each customer with bespoke support and counsel across everything from brokerage services to business governance.

At the same time, clients in Germany and elsewhere in Europe have access to JPMorgan’s investment bank research portal, webinars, company roadshows and flagship global events. In addition to their own private banking advisors, clients are able to access one-on-one meetings with global corporate investment banking analysts.

The firm has also done an exceptional building capacity to provide sustainability solutions to reflect client attitudes. JPMorgan’s sustainable investing team has decades of experience earned at some of the world’s most prestigious financial institutions.

More than 100 of the firm’s private clients, with over $60 billion in collective assets, attended the JPMorgan Private Bank Sustainable & Impact Summit in London, which provided expert insight into the evolving sustainability landscape and how clients can build their own strategy.