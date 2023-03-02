Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
TREASURY

The devil is in the detail as banks digitalize

Paul Golden
March 02, 2023
Share

Banks’ digital-transformation ambitions continue to be checked by difficulties in combining customer data from disparate systems and sharing information across the industry.

digital-transformation-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

As banks gear up for the next phase of digital transformation, their efforts are pivoting toward creating personalized customer experiences and using granular data to better understand customer needs.

Publicis Sapient’s 2022 global banking benchmark study noted that combining customer data across different systems was identified as the top customer-experience priority.

However, this study also suggested that banks had made “only moderate progress” during the preceding 12 months. One reason for this is that obtaining a single view of customer data remains a problem.

There are complexities in centralizing data from multiple geographies due to the varied nature of data-sharing regulations
Kate Platonova, HSBC
Kate-Platonova-HSBC-960.jpg

Challenges include difficulties integrating historically siloed IT systems and matching customer profiles across different geographies, explains Kate Platonova, group chief data and analytics officer at HSBC.

“There are few globally unique identifiers that can be used reliably to do this, and historical data gaps or quality issues can make it even more challenging,” she says. “There are also complexities in centralizing data from multiple geographies due to the varied nature of data-sharing regulations.”

Disparate


To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

TREASURY TreasuryRegulationFintech
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.