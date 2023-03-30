Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
AWARDS

Middle East’s best private bank for wealth transfer/succession planning 2023: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

March 30, 2023
Full Results

With offices in Dubai, Riyadh, Geneva and Luxembourg, BNP Paribas Wealth Management is well positioned to offer succession planning and wealth-transfer services across the Middle East.

Our judges praise several aspects of its succession-planning approach. One is the bank’s ability to offer services while accounting for the constantly shifting tax landscape in different jurisdictions.

The team addresses this challenge in the Middle East through personal international tax-planning and structuring guidelines that take into account the applicable regulations and the clients’ own situations.

The judging panel also highlights the bank’s 'Next Generation Approach' – a tool that focuses on bringing clients, their families and all aspects of their circumstances together, to ensure a holistic approach to strategic planning.

The judges also picked up on the bank’s solid customer satisfaction results

Bringing family members into the succession-planning process is also part of BNP Paribas Wealth Management’s innovative digital product ‘myFamilySafe’, which enables the bank and its clients to share legal, tax and estate information between members of the family or authorized third parties.

