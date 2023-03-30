Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDS

Middle East’s best private bank 2023: BNP Paribas Wealth Management

March 30, 2023
Share

Full Results

USE PB_2023_Black_Horizontal.png
Logo © 2023 Euromoney

BNP Paribas Wealth Management is named the best private bank in the Middle East in this year’s private banking awards.

The judging panel is impressed by several aspects of the franchise.

“BNP Paribas Wealth Management appears to have a clear roadmap and vision,” one member points out. “Starting from the target audience, some interesting initiatives have been developed – especially when it comes to client service and delivery. A large focus has also been put on sustainability (and the responsible investment offering is now broad and solid) as well as on digital.”

Masroor-butin-bnpp-twitter-396.jpg
Masroor Butin

Other observations detail how the bank has leveraged the clout of the broader BNP Paribas Group to develop innovative solutions for clients with the best products that have come out of its worldwide presence.

The BNP Paribas Group now has more than 600 employees across Bahrain, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Riyadh, Qatar and Kuwait. Its regional presence allows it to offer, for example, structured credit, real estate and jet and yacht financing to clients across the region.

The

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS PB awardsPB regional awardMiddle EastBest private bankBNP Paribas