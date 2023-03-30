Asia’s best private bank for ultra-high-net-worth individuals 2023: Citi

With more than $450 billion in global client assets under management in 100 or so countries, Citi Private Bank embodies the modern-day financial behemoth.

For all its scale, though, Citi hasn’t lost the ability to customize its way of doing business, not just to succeed in Asia but to set the pace.

In the 1980s, it was the first multinational financial institution to establish an onshore private banking model in Asia. It has not looked back.

Last year was a record one for new client acquisitions, with over 350 new qualified customers – surpassing its 2022 target – bringing in $7 billion worth of fresh assets under management, or AuM. With more than 300 private bankers and investment counsellors in the region, Citi banks one third of Asia’s billionaires. From offices in Hong Kong and Singapore, its Asia Pacific operation serves clients in 13 countries.

Equally important, Citi is the only global institution serving the entire wealth continuum, each with a specific strategy: the emerging affluent, affluent, high net-worth, ultra-high net-worth and mega wealthy.