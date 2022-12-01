The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Equity bear market could reverse retail FX trading lull

Paul Golden
December 01, 2022
Concerns about the wider economy and its impact on disposable income have eroded individuals’ appetite for FX trading, despite attractive levels of volatility.

bear-market-chart-fall-pixabay-960.jpg
Photo: Pixabay

One of the striking themes of 2021, from a retail FX perspective, was the jump in the number of people trading currency for the first time. Almost one in four of the 139,000 individuals who placed at least one FX trade in the preceding 12 months were newcomers, according to the Investment Trends UK leverage trading report, and social media was teeming with influencers and brokers offering advice and paid-for services.

Fast forward to May 2022, however, and the latest Investment Trends data showed that the number of traders had fallen by 31% – even through a market period characterized by big themes such as the strengthening of the dollar, currency interventions and multi-year extremes in key currency pairs.

Naeem-Aslam-AvaTrade-900.jpg
Naeem Aslam, AvaTrade

Part of the explanation for the change is the pandemic and its lockdowns. During the worst of Covid-19, many people were looking for extra income while they were on government support; some took the plunge into the world of trading.

Naeem


Tags

FOREIGN EXCHANGE Foreign ExchangeUnited KingdomFintechCryptocurrencies
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.