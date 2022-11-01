Porsche’s one-off blowout

A company best known for its pricey supercars seems an unlikely name to bring to Europe’s equity capital markets in the teeth of a cost-of-living crisis. It might be an even less obvious candidate at a time when initial public offerings around the world have collapsed amid brutal market downturns as central banks race to tighten monetary conditions.

But German automaker Porsche AG ploughed on with its flotation at the end of September, bringing Europe’s biggest IPO in 11 years and the second-biggest equity deal of any kind in the world so far this year. A partly exercised overallotment option brought the final deal size to €9.08